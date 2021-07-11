Advertise
NWS issues dust storm warning for parts of Pima County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service issuing a dust storm warning for parts of Pima County. The alert is in place until 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service tweeted about a haboob moving through the Tucson area around 7:00 p.m. The area between Tucson and Phoenix is noted for being the only place in the United States to experience the “haboob,” a raging dust storm that travels across the desert at 50 to 60 mph.

If you run into a severe dust storm, slow down immediately and drive carefully off the highway. After you are off the paved portion of the road, turn off your vehicle’s lights to ensure other cars do not follow you off the road and hit your vehicle. Wait until the dust storm had passed before getting back on the highway.

If you are walking or riding your bike, get inside quickly or seek shelter.

Babies, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems should stay inside.

