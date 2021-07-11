Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms will stay mainly south and east of Tucson this evening

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties through 9 p.m. We have an active week ahead with more showers and storms capable of producing damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding. Stay weather aware.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower-80s.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 94.

THURSDAY: 60% rain/storm chance with a high of 93. Mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 97. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance with a high of 96. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 99.

