TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of Pima County are under a dust storm warning and a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of southern Arizona.

KOLD News 13′s staff captured some amazing pictures and videos of the weather moving through our area.

Wow! Serious dust storm near Casa Grande. https://t.co/28FWooOqcG — Mary Coleman KOLD (@Mary_reports) July 11, 2021

National Weather Service is issuing a dust storm warming until 9:30 pm pic.twitter.com/eC2KuXu9ep — Jasmine Ramirez (@JasmineKOLD13) July 11, 2021

