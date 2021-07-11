Local shelters hold county-wide adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with five other shelters and rescues for a county-wide adoption event. Their goal is to find forever homes for 400 animals this weekend.

PACC’s public information officer, Nikki Reck said they had a successful first day. “We’ve been really, really busy which is great! There is a little bit of a wait time to see some pets, so pack your patience when you arrive. That just means there are a lot of people interested in meeting other animals.”

Right now, all of these local organizations are dealing with extremely high intake, and they hope this event will open up room for incoming animals.

“We are all taking in dozens of pets every single day. PACC alone we’re doing 75 to 100 pets a day that are coming in,” Reck said.

PACC is close to being at maximum capacity every day and they’ve never seen this many animals come in all at once. Right now, they have 539 animals on site and over 750 in foster homes.

They have a variety of different ages, breeds, and personalities. So, Reck says there’s a pet here for everyone.

“Whatever you’re willing to do, we’ve got it. If you want to work with a medical case, we’ve got it. If you want to bottle feed, we’ve got lots of babies,” she said.

You may remember the story of “Deputy Dawg.” He was brought to PACC after being hit by a car, and he’s an honorary member of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Today, he went home with a forever friend, Kat Redding.

“I just saw him and fell in love very fast and we made sure we saw him. It was just very sweet and he followed us around instantly,” Redding said.

Deputy Dawg was just one of thousands up for adoption. There are still plenty of pets looking for a home. Adoption fees vary at each of the different adoption locations. At PACC, there is a $0 adoption fee for all pets four months and older. Kittens and puppies will have a $50 adoption fee.

