Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Arizona

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the areas of Tucson, Sahuarita, Sells, Three Points, Oro Valley, San Manuel, Santa Rosa, Ajo, and Lukeville until midnight.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, or a tornado. Be prepared to take action if that watch is upgraded to a warning.

There is also a blowing dust advisory until 11 p.m. for western Pima, south central Pinal and southeast Pinal County.

If you are in these areas, stay alert and seek shelter of conditions worsen.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Park Avenue.
Teen dies following shooting on south side
Tucson police responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
Police investigating robbery at Tucson Family Dollar
Terrayne Newsome is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Felix...
UPDATE: Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
Woman shot near Craycroft Road

Latest News

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona is gearing up for an active evening and night
KOLD evening forecast July 10, 2021
KOLD evening forecast July 10, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with minimal storm chances once again today
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021