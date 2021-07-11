Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the areas of Tucson, Sahuarita, Sells, Three Points, Oro Valley, San Manuel, Santa Rosa, Ajo, and Lukeville until midnight.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, or a tornado. Be prepared to take action if that watch is upgraded to a warning.

There is also a blowing dust advisory until 11 p.m. for western Pima, south central Pinal and southeast Pinal County.

If you are in these areas, stay alert and seek shelter of conditions worsen.

