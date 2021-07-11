Two dead after aircraft crashes battling wildfire in Mohave County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died Saturday afternoon after an air attack aircraft crashed while helping fight a wildfire in Mohave County.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, an aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup crashed around noon. The aircraft performs aerial supervision and coordination for a fire’s aviation resources. Officials say two crew members were on board and did not survive.

“We will provide additional information pending next of kin notification. Our hearts go out to the families of our brave wildland firefighters,” a BLM spokesperson said in a statement.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire has burned 300 acres and has zero containment. The NTSB is investigating the crash.

