Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to win over Suns in Game 3 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE (KOLD News 13) - The Bucs likely saved their season with a dominant second quarter Sunday night.

Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 35-17 in the second frame and cruised to a 120-100 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

Chris Paul scored 19 points while Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder added 18 points each for Phoenix.

The Suns went cold Sunday night after shooting lights out in the first two games. Phoenix was only 9-for-31 from behind the 3-point line.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ABC.

The Suns won the series opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108 .

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100, Suns lead series 2-1

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, July 17

Game 5: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, July 20

*Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

