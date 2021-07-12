Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to win over Suns in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (KOLD News 13) - The Bucs likely saved their season with a dominant second quarter Sunday night.

Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 35-17 in the second frame and cruised to a 120-100 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

Chris Paul scored 19 points while Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder added 18 points each for Phoenix.

The Suns went cold Sunday night after shooting lights out in the first two games. Phoenix was only 9-for-31 from behind the 3-point line.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ABC.

The Suns won the series opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108.

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100, Suns lead series 2-1

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, July 17

Game 5: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, July 20

*Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
Police investigating robbery at Tucson Family Dollar
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Arizona
Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
Woman shot near Craycroft Road
Dust storm rolling in over Oro Valley.
NWS issues dust storm warning for parts of Pima County
Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Park Avenue.
Teen dies following shooting on south side

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's...
US Anti-Doping Agency says it can’t change marijuana rules alone
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dominated again Thursday night as the Suns took 2-0 series lead...
Hot-shooting Suns take 2-0 series lead over Bucks in NBA Finals
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
New development could be built near Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Dr.
Marana considers building community center, aquatic area