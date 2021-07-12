Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired northwest fire chief among two killed in aircraft crash
Police say 77-year-old Eliza Sebastian Ruiz was killed in an attack by four Staffordshire...
Woman, 77, killed in dog attack on her front porch in Phoenix
none
LIVE BLOG: KOLD captures monsoon and dust storms from across Pima County

Latest News

Wilbert Gonzales
Man missing in Pima County
A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday,...
Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge