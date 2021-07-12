FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday due to storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days Tuesday-Thursday, July 13-15 due to storms.

We will have an active week ahead with more showers and storms capable of producing damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding.

We would love to see your storm video and photos.

First Alert Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the low 80s and 40% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102 and 50% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a high of 92 and 70% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 90 and 60% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a high of 95 and 40% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 96 and 40% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a high of 97 and 30% chance of rain.

