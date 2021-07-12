Flash flood watch, blowing dust advisory issued for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood watch for parts of southern Arizona through late Wednesday, July 14.

Some of the areas included in the watch are: Tucson, Marana, Green Valley, Vail, Sierra Vista, Benson, Nogales, Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon, Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven, Eloy, Clifton, Safford, Sells, Oracle, Kearny, Mammoth and Mount Graham.

The flood watch is expected to last from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The NWS Tucson said from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase across much of southeast Arizona. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, flash flooding within normally dry washes, and debris flows across the Bighorn burn scar.

There is also a blowing dust advisory for parts of Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Ajo, Eloy, Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle and Sells through 11 p.m. Monday night.

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days Tuesday-Thursday, July 13-15 due to the expected storms.

