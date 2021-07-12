Advertise
Governor Ducey deposits over $700 million in Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund

(AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature on Monday, July 12 deposited $759 million of the American Rescue Plan in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

According to Gov. Ducey’s office, this deposit will protect Arizona’s job creators from a tax increase while ensuring that resources are there for those who need them.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona’s booming economy, and we’re committed to protecting them from a tax increase,” Ducey said.

This deposit is in addition to the $62 million deposited this session by the legislature. The combined deposits ensure that Arizona businesses won’t see a tax increase this year.

