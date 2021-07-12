Advertise
Holocaust education law passed in Arizona

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill Friday that will require Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust.

“We are extremely grateful this law passed. Hallelujah,” said Pawel Lichter, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor living in Tucson.

Lichter was eight years old when Germany invaded Poland. He, his parents and siblings fled to Russia to escape persecution. Many of his loved ones including his uncle, grandfather, cousins and friends were murdered. He can recall moments when his own immediate family came close to losing their lives.

“There was hunger, there was nothing to eat. people were dying right and left,” he said.

He shares his story in the hope history will never repeat itself. He and other survivors spoke at the state capitol to advocate for the Holocaust Education Bill.

“We don’t want this to happen to humanity again,” he said.

Children will now be taught about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and twelfth grade. Sharon Glassberg of Jewish Family and Children Services of Southern Arizona says the law was signed at a crucial time as antisemitism is rising.

“As a testimony and a little bit of a warning of what hatred can do,” she said. “It will also speak to the students in a way that few other historical instances can.”

The law is also a tribute for the Holocaust survivors who were able to see it come to fruition during their lifetimes.

“I’m amazed,” Lichtner said. “I never expected it to pass.”

Last year Arizona had 23 incidents of antisemitism , according to the Anti-Defamation League. There have been 10 incidents in Arizona this year.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

