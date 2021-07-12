Indictment: Scottsdale woman cast vote in deceased person’s name

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A State Grand Jury indicted a woman with one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury after allegedly casting a vote under the name of a deceased person in the 2020 general election.

According to the indictment, Tracey Kay McKee allegedly signed her mother’s name, though her mother died on Oct. 5, 2020, on an early ballot envelope on or between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3, 2020.

Under Arizona law, illegal voting is classified as a class 5 or 6 felony. If found guilty, a person can face up to 2 or 2.5 years in prison, fines, restitution, loss of voting rights and/or probation.

Assistant Attorney general Todd Lawson investigated and is prosecuting the case. McKee’s next appearance in court is set for Aug. 11, 2021 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

