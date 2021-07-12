Advertise
Man missing in Pima County

Wilbert Gonzales
Wilbert Gonzales(Pima County Sherriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s Sherriff Department is searching for Wilbert Gonzales, a vulnerable missing adult.

He was last seen on the 1300 block of West Magee Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. wearing a black fedora.

Gonzales is 5′7″, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to authorities, Gonzales is traveling via manual wheel chair.

Anyone with information on Gonzales’ location is urged to call 9-1-1.

