Pima County Library hosting ‘open mic’ hour for teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Public Library is calling all teenage artists for an open mic event later this month.

The library is holding a free multimedia open mic event between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, July 31 via Zoom, where teenagers can share stories, poems, art and music. Participants can share screens and discuss “the creative process,” according to a news release from the library.

“Art and writing create meaning and help make sense of life,” librarian Matt Landon was quoted as saying. “We hope teens will join us in sharing a bit of themselves in a safe and support atmosphere, and be inspired by seeing other people’s work and talking about the expressive arts.”

The library plans for award-winning author Marge Pellegrino to host. The event is free and part of the library’s “Imagine Our Story,” summer program.

It will end with a “powerful” gratitude writing exercise and a music performance, according to the library.

Advance registration is required.

