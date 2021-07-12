Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County Library hosting ‘open mic’ hour for teens

The library is inviting teen artists of all types to participate.
The library is inviting teen artists of all types to participate.(unsplash.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Public Library is calling all teenage artists for an open mic event later this month.

The library is holding a free multimedia open mic event between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, July 31 via Zoom, where teenagers can share stories, poems, art and music. Participants can share screens and discuss “the creative process,” according to a news release from the library.

“Art and writing create meaning and help make sense of life,” librarian Matt Landon was quoted as saying. “We hope teens will join us in sharing a bit of themselves in a safe and support atmosphere, and be inspired by seeing other people’s work and talking about the expressive arts.”

The library plans for award-winning author Marge Pellegrino to host. The event is free and part of the library’s “Imagine Our Story,” summer program.

It will end with a “powerful” gratitude writing exercise and a music performance, according to the library.

Advance registration is required.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired northwest fire chief among two killed in aircraft crash
Police say 77-year-old Eliza Sebastian Ruiz was killed in an attack by four Staffordshire...
Woman, 77, killed in dog attack on her front porch in Phoenix
none
LIVE BLOG: KOLD captures monsoon and dust storms from across Pima County

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County
(Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
Flash flood watch, blowing dust advisory issued for southern Arizona