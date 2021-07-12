Advertise
Tucson Comic-Con postponed until 2022

Tucson Comic-Con, which didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic, has been postponed until 2022.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Comic-Con won’t happen in 2021 after all.

The annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, has been postponed until 2022.

The show is now set for Sept. 2-4 at the Tucson Convention Center.

“As a small family-owned business, we completely understand that you all play an important role in the success of Tucson Comic-Con,” the group wrote on its website. “From its humble beginnings in 2008, we’ve watched our show grow from a small gathering of just 500 fans in a single-day event to a three-day regional-sized show with A-List comic creators, celebrity guests and lots of great programming.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do all of this without all of you, so from the bottoms of our hearts, we thank you all for your ongoing dedication and support.”

