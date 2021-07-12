Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday, July 10, city police said.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, Kathleen Marie Rich rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. Two other vehicles were also hit.

The 50-year-old Rich died at a local hospital.

The OVPD said it is still unknown whether speed, distraction or impairment were factors in the collision.

