Community mourns loss of retired Northwest Fire Chief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is mourning the loss of former Northwest Fire Chief Jeff Piechura, one of two people who died in a plane crash while battling the Cedar Basin Fire in Mohave County on Saturday. Piechura became the Northwest Fire District’s first chief in 1988.

“He took the organization from nothing and built it into something very, very special. I inherited something very, very special,” said Northwest Fire District Chief Brad Bradley.

Bradley says Piechura was known for his professionalism, leadership and dedication.

“For him it’s all about mission and selfless service,” he said. “He believed in that and expected others to believe in that.”

Piechura thought of the members of the Northwest Fire District as family.

“There was a particular time, probably fifteen years ago, when I was going through some very difficult times personally. He called me, said I want you to come to the administration and have a chat. As I walked through he just gave me a hug,” Bradley said.

Piechura retired from the district in 2012 but continued fighting fires.

“Wildland firefighting was always his passion if you will and he specifically loved what he was doing which is air attack,” said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer.

Karrer knew Piechura as a colleague but also as a dear friend. He says Piechura’s family meant everything to him.

“Trying to come home safe, he’d always make that the highest priority and unfortunately this time. It hurts,” he said.

Now those who knew him are remembering his life and his legacy that lives on. Information about Piechura’s memorial services hasn’t yet been released. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.