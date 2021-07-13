Crash involving cyclist closes Grant Road between Swan Road, Belvedere Avenue
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed a portion of Grant Road because of a crash involving a bicyclist Tuesday morning, July 13.
According to police, Grant Road is closed between Swan Road and Belvedere Avenue.
The cyclist was severely injured in the crash.
No additional information was immediately available.
