Crash involving cyclist closes Grant Road between Swan Road, Belvedere Avenue

Drivers were advised to avoid the area of Grant Road between Swan Road and Belvedere Avenue on...
Drivers were advised to avoid the area of Grant Road between Swan Road and Belvedere Avenue on Tuesday morning, July 13.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed a portion of Grant Road because of a crash involving a bicyclist Tuesday morning, July 13.

According to police, Grant Road is closed between Swan Road and Belvedere Avenue.

The cyclist was severely injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

