Crash involving cyclist closes Grant Road between Swan Road, Belvedere Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed a portion of Grant Road because of a crash involving a bicyclist Tuesday morning, July 13.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Traffic on Grant Rd. between N. Belvedere Ave. to N. Swan Rd. will be shutdown while detectives investigate a serious-injury collision. involving a bicyclist.



Please be careful on your morning commute and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5lZldF8fCL — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 13, 2021

According to police, Grant Road is closed between Swan Road and Belvedere Avenue.

The cyclist was severely injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.