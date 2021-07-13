Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: flash flood watch in place this afternoon!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Blowing Dust Advisory is active through 11pm for Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties. A Flash Flood Watch is active Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night due to a risk of excessive rain. Storms will start over the White Mountains today and push southwest into the Tucson area this evening. High pressure becomes suppressed to our southwest due to an upper-level trough moving into eastern Arizona. This will bring an uptick in showers and storms area-wide Tuesday. Main concerns will be strong wind gusts, blowing dust, heavy rain, flash flooding and small hail. Temperatures remain above average today, cooler some Wednesday.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 91.

THURSDAY: 60% rain/storm chance with a high of 92. Mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 96. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday,...
Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday because of storms
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County
.
Indictment: Scottsdale woman cast vote in deceased person’s name

Latest News

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday because of storms
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, July 13th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, July 13th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blowing Dust then Flash Flood Concerns
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West