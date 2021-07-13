FIRST ALERT FORECAST: flash flood watch in place this afternoon!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Blowing Dust Advisory is active through 11pm for Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties. A Flash Flood Watch is active Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night due to a risk of excessive rain. Storms will start over the White Mountains today and push southwest into the Tucson area this evening. High pressure becomes suppressed to our southwest due to an upper-level trough moving into eastern Arizona. This will bring an uptick in showers and storms area-wide Tuesday. Main concerns will be strong wind gusts, blowing dust, heavy rain, flash flooding and small hail. Temperatures remain above average today, cooler some Wednesday.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 91.

THURSDAY: 60% rain/storm chance with a high of 92. Mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 96. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

