Gov. Doug Ducey unveils banner supporting Phoenix Suns at Capitol

A banner supporting the Phoenix Suns will hang from the Arizona Capitol Executive Tower...
A banner supporting the Phoenix Suns will hang from the Arizona Capitol Executive Tower throughout the NBA Finals, and the Capitol dome will be lit in purple and orange.(Arizona Governor's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced the Arizona Capitol will display a banner supporting the Phoenix Suns as they compete in the NBA Finals.

The banner is more than 30-feet wide and will hang from the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower through the end of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The governor also announced the Capitol dome will be lit in the Phoenix Suns team colors of purple and orange beginning sundown on Tuesday, July 13.

“The Phoenix Suns have assembled one of their strongest lineups in recent memory and have an incredible record going into these final games,” Ducey said. “All of Arizona is behind them and with this banner, we’re showing our support here at the State Capitol. Let’s go Suns!”

