TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The mere mention of Devin Booker’s name brings a contagious smile to Jenna Warren’s face. The two have a friendship dating back to Booker’s rookie season.

“You could see she was just drawn to him,” Warren’s stepfather, Ray Colvin, said of Booker. “You could see she would watch him closely more than other players.”

The friendship sparked when Warren -- whose family had Suns season tickets for 11 years - would cheer loudly in warmups, loud enough that Booker came over to talk to her. Warren has down syndrome but, Booker didn’t treat her differently. And that changed her life.

“He’s been a friend, he’s been a true friend to her,” said Colvin. “There’s some players that say, “hi,” and walk by, Devin would say, “hi,” and sit by and talk to you. I think she recognized that really early.”

The two became part of each other’s pregame routines. Warren would come up with questions to ask the superstar as part of her home school curriculum, and Booker never failed to stop by and answer. Through their conversations, she said, she found out his favorite food is pasta and his favorite color is black.

Because of COVID restrictions and a cross-country move from Phoenix to New York, Warren hasn’t been able to ask Booker a question in a while.

“I miss him,” said Warren.

If she could ask him anything now, she said, it would be if he got “butterflies” before the game. She thinks the answer would be “yes.”

But no matter if he gets nervous or not, if the Suns win in five, or if they win at all - it doesn’t change the impact Booker has had on Warren.

“He’s always treated her like anyone else and that’s awesome and that needs to get out there.” said Gracie Colvin, Warren’s mom. “He’s helping that message get out there that were all people so treat us all the same.”

“He was our superstar and now we have to share him with everyone,” said Ray.

Warren says she will be cheering on the Suns from home in New York but, says she misses her friend, Booker, and wishes she should be at game five in person.

