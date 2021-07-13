Advertise
Humane Society thrift store opening ‘forever home’

The new space will help the Humane Society better help local animals, according to the Humane Society.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is set to open its new thrift store on Saturday, July 10.

The thrift store’s “grandiose” grand opening is set to start at 10 a.m. at it’s new location at 1010 South Wilmot Road, just north of 22nd. According to a news release from the Humane Society, people who come can shop and look around. There will also be games, giveaways and a live mariachi band, per the Humane Society.

The thrift store previously moved to the 16,000-square-foot Wilmot Road location from the Park Place Mall. The new location will also house the Humane Society’s donations center.

The new store will feature everything the old location had, including bargain bins, the Sam Levitz furniture overstock section and the “thrift store” atmosphere, according to the Humane Society.

Proceeds from the thrift store directly benefit the Humane Society and, per the news release, the larger space will allow it to expand its efforts to help homeless and at-risk animals.

