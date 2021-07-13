Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday because of storms
A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday,...
Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County
Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, ran over seven cyclists during a race in Show Low...
Tucson cyclist dies almost month after getting run over at bike race in Show Low

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
Jenna Warren's friendship with Booker
‘He’s been a true friend’
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon