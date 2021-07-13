Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mulitple areas without power after strong storms

Power outages were scattered across Tucson on Tuesday, July 13.
Power outages were scattered across Tucson on Tuesday, July 13.(TEP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Tucson Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning, July 13, in the wake of a strong thunderstorm the night before.

According to the TEP outage map, scattered outages cross the metro area. The largest involves more than 200 customers in the Vail area.

TEP crews are working to resolve all the issues. To see the TEP outage map, click HERE.

Trico is also reporting some power outages. To see the Trico outage map, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday,...
Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days Tuesday-Thursday, July 13-15 due to...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday due to storms
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County
.
Indictment: Scottsdale woman cast vote in deceased person’s name

Latest News

Tucson Police’s Homeless Outreach Team working to keep population out of washes and tunnels...
Tucson Police’s Homeless Outreach Team working to keep population out of washes and tunnels through monsoon
Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, ran over seven cyclists during a race in Show Low...
Tucson cyclist dies almost month after getting run over at bike race in Show Low
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County
The library is inviting teen artists of all types to participate.
Pima County Library hosting ‘open mic’ hour for teens