Mulitple areas without power after strong storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Tucson Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning, July 13, in the wake of a strong thunderstorm the night before.

According to the TEP outage map, scattered outages cross the metro area. The largest involves more than 200 customers in the Vail area.

TEP crews are working to resolve all the issues. To see the TEP outage map, click HERE.

Trico is also reporting some power outages. To see the Trico outage map, click HERE.

