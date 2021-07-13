Pima Animal Care Center offers free pet vaccines and microchips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to 400 pets in the Tucson area.

The event will be held on July 17th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in PACC’s multipurpose room at 400 North Silverbell Road.

PACC is now using a virtual sign-up feature using the system Wait While. Pet owners can sign up through for the free vaccination and microchip clinic on the day of the event here. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. but pet owners can sign up as soon as 6 a.m. on July 17.

At the event dogs will need to be on leashes and cats will need to be in carriers.

PACC also advises pet owners to bring water for themselves and their pets to stay cool in the heat.

