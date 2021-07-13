Pima County Attorney files first petitions to expunge marijuana convictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona residents can now file to have marijuana convictions removed from their records.

Prop 207, passed by voters in November, legalized recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21.

It also included a provision for those with certain possession convictions to have their records cleared. Courts began accepting those petitions on Monday, July 12.

“It is something so positive to work on,” said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover.

On Monday morning, Conover filed 14 petitions at Superior Court in Pima County.

“We want to be open to the public for inquiry about their prior conviction,” Conover said.

Conover said the application process is easy.

“I think all it takes is about a minute to submit the request for us and then we are doing all the work from there,” Conover said.

The application can be found HERE and includes basic questions like the applicant’s name, address, and case number.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they might qualify, to absolutely go for it,” she said.

Conover does urge people who have questions about their criminal legal status in Pima County to consult with an attorney before providing any information.

Pima County Public Defender Joel Feinman said he is working to spread the news about this application and the opportunity to have marijuana convictions expunged.

“A lot of people still don’t know about this. Part of it is just getting the word out,” Feinman said.

Feinman said this is a step in the right direction.

“You get people who have been convicted once and who made a mistake. In Arizona, until now, that mistake follows you around. You get denied jobs, you get denied housing, you get denied bank loans, you get denied university admissions,” he said.

Feinman said he has worked with people who never served a day in jail, but pleaded guilty to an offense and received probation.

“So what has been devastating is not the actual sentence of the crime, it was the collateral,” Feinman said.

Conover said the first petitions she signed came from the early 2000s.

“That really struck me that these individuals have been living with that on their record for 20 years,” Conover said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take that and give it a clean slate and sign it away.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.