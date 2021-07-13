Advertise
Tucson cyclist dies almost month after getting run over at bike race in Show Low

Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, ran over seven cyclists during a race in Show Low...
Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, ran over seven cyclists during a race in Show Low June 19. One of those bikers, Jeremy Barrett of Tucson, died from his injuries.(Arizona DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson cyclist has died nearly a month after he was run over during a race in Show Low.

Arizona DPS confirmed Jeremy Barrett died from the injuries he suffered during the Bike the Bluff event in June.

According to AZ Cycling, the 58-year-old Barrett passed away Saturday.

We are heartbroken to hear Jeremy Barrett, who was severely injured in the Bike the Bluff crash, passed away last night....

Barrett was one of seven cyclists hurt June 19 in Show Low, which is about three hours northeast of Phoenix.

Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, drove into the bikers, fled the scene and was later shot by a Show Low police officer.

The 36-year-old Chock was indicted last week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight.

Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon told AZ Family he is expecting more charges to be filed in the wake of the man’s death.

“Once we have received all the law enforcement reports, we will receive to determine if any new charges are appropriate to bring,” Carlyon said.

