Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson, Phoenix mayors lead effort to connect cities with Amtrak passenger rail service

There has been no passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix since the mid-1990s.
There has been no passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix since the mid-1990s.(KWCH)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Arizona mayors, led by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, are asking Arizona’s congressional delegation to support Amtrak’s proposed expansion of frequent and reliable passenger rail service.

Amtrak’s vision calls for passenger rail service that would connect Tucson and the Phoenix area with three round trips each day. Daily service to Los Angeles would also be possible.

“This new service will yield important economic benefits throughout the region, increase travel options for millions of Arizonans, and help us reduce our carbon footprint.” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Importantly, funding for passenger rail is included in the proposed bi-partisan infrastructure bill, which will help Arizona catch up to other states when it comes to passenger rail service availability.”

Amtrak’s vision, known as Amtrak Connects US, proposes new and enhanced passenger service in key corridors throughout the country, including a new service line between Tucson and Phoenix. According to Amtrak estimates, this would have a $1.9 billion economic impact from one-time capital investments, and a $77.7 million annual impact.

There has been no passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix since the mid-1990s. To help fund Amtrak’s plan, the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Plan includes $66 billion for passenger and freight rail. This would represent the largest federal investment in passenger rail since Amtrak’s creation.

The final route, as well as a list of stops, is still to be determined.

More information can be found at www.AmtrakConnectsUS.com and more detailed route information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday because of storms
A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday,...
Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County
Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, ran over seven cyclists during a race in Show Low...
Tucson cyclist dies almost month after getting run over at bike race in Show Low

Latest News

Harrison Road is closed at the Pantano Wash because of water flowing across the road on Tuesday...
Pima County road closures
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday because of storms
Power outages were scattered across Tucson on Tuesday, July 13.
Mulitple areas without power after strong storms
Drivers were advised to avoid the area of Grant Road between Swan Road and Belvedere Avenue on...
Crash involving cyclist closes Grant Road between Swan Road, Belvedere Avenue