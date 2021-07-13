Tucson, Phoenix mayors lead effort to connect cities with Amtrak passenger rail service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Arizona mayors, led by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, are asking Arizona’s congressional delegation to support Amtrak’s proposed expansion of frequent and reliable passenger rail service.

Amtrak’s vision calls for passenger rail service that would connect Tucson and the Phoenix area with three round trips each day. Daily service to Los Angeles would also be possible.

“This new service will yield important economic benefits throughout the region, increase travel options for millions of Arizonans, and help us reduce our carbon footprint.” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Importantly, funding for passenger rail is included in the proposed bi-partisan infrastructure bill, which will help Arizona catch up to other states when it comes to passenger rail service availability.”

Amtrak’s vision, known as Amtrak Connects US, proposes new and enhanced passenger service in key corridors throughout the country, including a new service line between Tucson and Phoenix. According to Amtrak estimates, this would have a $1.9 billion economic impact from one-time capital investments, and a $77.7 million annual impact.

There has been no passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix since the mid-1990s. To help fund Amtrak’s plan, the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Plan includes $66 billion for passenger and freight rail. This would represent the largest federal investment in passenger rail since Amtrak’s creation.

The final route, as well as a list of stops, is still to be determined.

More information can be found at www.AmtrakConnectsUS.com and more detailed route information can be found here.

