Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson Police’s Homeless Outreach Team working to keep population out of washes and tunnels through monsoon

Tucson Police’s Homeless Outreach Team working to keep population out of washes and tunnels...
Tucson Police’s Homeless Outreach Team working to keep population out of washes and tunnels through monsoon season(KOLD)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon rains prove dangerous for many people, but especially those without homes. And the Tucson Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team is working to keep them safe.

“We have to say, ‘I know you want to go to the tunnels, I know you want to go to the washes where you’ve got peace and quiet, but understand, the water level is going to be 5, 10, 15 feet high. If you’re in a tunnel and you get washed into it, you may not make it out.’”

That’s the message Tucson Police Sergeant Jack Julsing and Officer Josh Parrish are working to spread throughout the community of those living on the street.

They’re part of the Homeless Outreach Team, a team that especially this time of year, is crucial.

“And we’ve had that in the past where homeless individuals have drowned and just washed out into the Santa Cruz river wash or any of the other washes, so we don’t want that,” says Julsing.

During monsoon, the team tries to find other areas for people who are homeless to stay peacefully, while providing outreach.

The officers work with the Department of Transportation, as they oversee many of the local washes, continuously urging caution to those who live in high-danger spots.

“We make sure everyone makes sure they’re getting out of these dangerous areas...the water when it flash floods, it will sweep you away and you will never be able to get out.”

But because people need to be moved from washes and tunnels to stay safe, and affordable housing is so scarce, Sgt. Julsing says there’s a good amount of people who will be visible on the streets during this time.

“Just try to be patient because if we try to push them around too much, or we try to move them, they may end up going back into the tunnels where it’s not safe and you never know, you could be asleep and in an hour you’ve got tons of water flooding you and it could lead to your death, so we just ask for patience and we understand it’s a frustrating issue for society so we appreciate the understanding.”

The department continues to work hard and advocate for more affordable housing, to hopefully alleviate some of the danger for these people.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired northwest fire chief among two killed in aircraft crash
Police say 77-year-old Eliza Sebastian Ruiz was killed in an attack by four Staffordshire...
Woman, 77, killed in dog attack on her front porch in Phoenix
none
LIVE BLOG: KOLD captures monsoon and dust storms from across Pima County

Latest News

There are concerns that another condition linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may prop-up...
Pima County Health hopeful new concerns over J&J won’t slow vaccination rate
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
(Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties
Retired fire chief among two killed in aircraft crash
Community mourns loss of retired Northwest Fire Chief