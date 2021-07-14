AMBER Alert issued for missing Arizona two-year-old
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Arizona toddler.
An AMBER Alert was issued around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for 2-year-old Paytan Costello. Arizona DPS said Paytan may be with her mother, 27-year-old Fallon Costello.
The pair were last seen in Surprise, Arizona, during a DCS investigation. Fallon allegedly snuck out of a bedroom window with Paytan. They were later spotted getting into a newer model Dodge Caravan. No license plate was given, but the vehicle had a sticker in the front passenger window.
Paytan, who is 2-foot and 20 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a purple “princess” nightgown.
Fallon, 5-foot-9 and 95 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink top and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.