AMBER Alert issued for missing Arizona two-year-old

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen in Surprise,...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen in Surprise, Arizona. Authorities said she may be with her mother, 27-year-old Fallon Costello.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Arizona toddler.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for 2-year-old Paytan Costello. Arizona DPS said Paytan may be with her mother, 27-year-old Fallon Costello.

The pair were last seen in Surprise, Arizona, during a DCS investigation. Fallon allegedly snuck out of a bedroom window with Paytan. They were later spotted getting into a newer model Dodge Caravan. No license plate was given, but the vehicle had a sticker in the front passenger window.

Paytan, who is 2-foot and 20 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a purple “princess” nightgown.

Fallon, 5-foot-9 and 95 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

