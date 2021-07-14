AMBER Alert issued for missing Arizona two-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Arizona toddler.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for 2-year-old Paytan Costello. Arizona DPS said Paytan may be with her mother, 27-year-old Fallon Costello.

PLEASE SHARE: An #AmberAlert has been issued for Fallon Costello, 27, and Paytan Costello, 2. They were last seen... Posted by KOLD News 13 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The pair were last seen in Surprise, Arizona, during a DCS investigation. Fallon allegedly snuck out of a bedroom window with Paytan. They were later spotted getting into a newer model Dodge Caravan. No license plate was given, but the vehicle had a sticker in the front passenger window.

Paytan, who is 2-foot and 20 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a purple “princess” nightgown.

Fallon, 5-foot-9 and 95 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

