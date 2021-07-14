Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona State Parks and Trails receives federal funding to encourage Arizona visitation

Of the total funding for Arizona State Parks, $20 million will support capital improvements.
Of the total funding for Arizona State Parks, $20 million will support capital improvements.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday, July 14, federal funding to be used in an effort to increase tourism in Arizona.

The Visit Arizona Initiative will be launched using $101.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. Arizona State Parks and Trails will receive $25 million as part of the program.

Outdoor recreation areas attract tourists and are significant benefits for business tourism and conferences considering Arizona. State parks, trails and attractions can increase their customer experience, improve sustainability, and therefore attract out-of-state visitors with permanent infrastructure improvements provided by this program.

“We are proud to be a part of this initiative that will draw even more people to Arizona and its beautiful state parks,” said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “Improvements to our facilities, our buildings, and our amenities will benefit residents and visitors alike.”

State parks in Arizona draw thousands of visitors from across the state, country, and world and have seen an uptick in visitation during the pandemic. Of the total funding for parks, $20 million will support capital improvements. The remaining $5 million will be invested in projects associated with the State Parks Heritage Fund program to support new open space development, restoration or renovation, historic preservation, and outdoor education.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
Two dead after shooting at Sierra Vista restaurant
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Man dies following shooting in east Tucson
First responders from the Northwest Fire District rescued the driver from this truck stuck in a...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m.; West Speedway Boulevard closed because of downed power lines
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
All Grand Canyon National Park buses and shuttle operations are modified to meet COVID-19...
Grand Canyon National Park announces shuttle bus schedule changes for summer, fall