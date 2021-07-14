Arizona State Parks and Trails receives federal funding to encourage Arizona visitation

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday, July 14, federal funding to be used in an effort to increase tourism in Arizona.

The Visit Arizona Initiative will be launched using $101.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. Arizona State Parks and Trails will receive $25 million as part of the program.

Outdoor recreation areas attract tourists and are significant benefits for business tourism and conferences considering Arizona. State parks, trails and attractions can increase their customer experience, improve sustainability, and therefore attract out-of-state visitors with permanent infrastructure improvements provided by this program.

“We are proud to be a part of this initiative that will draw even more people to Arizona and its beautiful state parks,” said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “Improvements to our facilities, our buildings, and our amenities will benefit residents and visitors alike.”

State parks in Arizona draw thousands of visitors from across the state, country, and world and have seen an uptick in visitation during the pandemic. Of the total funding for parks, $20 million will support capital improvements. The remaining $5 million will be invested in projects associated with the State Parks Heritage Fund program to support new open space development, restoration or renovation, historic preservation, and outdoor education.

