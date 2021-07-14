Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.

An airport spokesman could only confirm “there was a security incident requiring further checks on an incoming aircraft.”

The spokesman said the aircraft was cleared, passengers were allowed to get off and additional details would have to come from the FBI.

A woman who said she was a passenger on the plane reached out to KOLD News 13.

She said the pilot told them federal agents had received a tip about a suspicious device in some luggage on the plane.

The passenger also said a woman was taken off the flight.

KOLD reached out to the FBI, but had not heard back as of 9:45 p.m.

