Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Authorities respond to shooting in Sierra Vista

Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.

The Sierra Vista Fire Department confirmed a shooting took place at Filiberto’s on Fry Boulevard, but declined to give further details.

Attempts to reach the Sierra Vista Police Department for more details were not immediately successful.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local and late breaking stories.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a flash flood watch for large portions of southern Arizona through Wednesday morning.
Flash flood watch for large portions of southern Arizona through Wednesday
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Action Days through Thursday because of storms
A woman died following a four-vehicle crash at Oracle and Hardy roads in Oro Valley Saturday,...
Women dies in crash at Oracle, Hardy in Oro Valley
Authorities said Shawn Michael Chock, 36, ran over seven cyclists during a race in Show Low...
Tucson cyclist dies almost month after getting run over at bike race in Show Low
Wilbert Gonzales
Update: Missing man found in Pima County

Latest News

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen in Surprise,...
AMBER Alert issued for missing Arizona two-year-old
Mesa police canine and a kitten have bonded after the cat's rescue.
Mesa officer rescues kitten from storm drain
The risk for floods and more damage is likely as monsoon season hits in full swing.
Monsoon storms leave neighborhoods damaged around Southern Arizona
Lynwood Jennet
Woman gets prison time after Marshallese adoption scheme