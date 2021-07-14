Driver involved in fatal DUI crash to plead guilty, may face 4 - 8 years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -His license had been suspended for a previous DUI when 23-year-old Jose DeJesus Chavez got behind the wheel intoxicated and took the life of a single mother.

Wednesday morning, Chavez is set to plead guilty to in court. His hearing comes one day before the anniversary of Tiffany Shaw’s funeral.

“I’ll stop [by her grave] and I will talk to her and say, ‘Tiff, you have to help me get through this,’” said Loraine Shaw. “And sometimes she does.”

In a peaceful corner of South Lawn Cemetery, Loraine often finds the courage she needs to face another day without her beloved daughter.

“We are tying to survive day-by-day,” she said. “We have to come to a cemetery to see her now and talk to her.”

On July 3, 2020, Loraine’s world changed forever.

Tiffany had taken a food delivery job to make ends meet during the pandemic. The 35-year-old was saving to buy a new home for her family.

“She said, ‘Mom, I am going to go do this job and I am going to be back in a couple hours.’ And I said, ‘Okay, be careful Tiff. It’s crazy out there.’ That’s what I always told her. It was the last time I was able to tell her that,” Loraine teared up.

Tiffany was almost done work and was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Valencia Road onto Nogales Highway when she was fatally struck by another vehicle. Court documents show Chavez was impaired and “driving recklessly.”

Jose Chavez Indictment Document (Pima County Superior Court)

The public defender representing Chavez told KOLD News 13 he will plead guilty to Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and Negligent Homicide. The plea bargain carries a 4-8 year sentence.

“He should have to do more than a few years,” said Loraine. “There’s no way that [Tiffany] is ever going to come back and he still has his whole life ahead of him.”

Loraine says Tiffany’s boys have been sentenced to a life without a mother at the ages of 16, 15 and 14.

“I’ve gone a whole year without my mom,” said Marcos Monreal. “I’m never going to get her back because one person decided to drive drunk and couldn’t wait.”

“I can’t even hear people talk about drinking because it just makes me sad,” said Loraine. “To me, there’s no excuse. If he is this young and gets out, what’s to say he’s not going to do this again and tear some other family apart?”

Chavez is behind bars on a $100,000 cash bond. While he is expected to enter a guilty plea at 10 a.m. on July 14, sentencing will take at least one month.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of Tiffany’s headstone. If you would like to donate, click HERE.

