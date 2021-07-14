FBI asking for help identifying man in child sexual assault case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI is asking for help identifying an individual, referred to as John Doe 44, who may have information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation case.

John Doe 44 was found in a video obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children in February 2021. The video is believed to have been recorded sometime prior to November 2018.

The individual is a white man with light brown hair and he wears a navy blue t-shirt in the video obtained by authorities. In the video he is heard speaking English.

Due the the age of the video, the man’s appearance may have changed over time.

Anyone with information regarding John Doe 44 should submit a tip to the FBI here or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

