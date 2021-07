TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from Golder Ranch Fire District extinguished a small house fire that was sparked by lightning on Wednesday morning, July 14.

Your @GRFDAZ firefighters quickly contained a small fire in a home after the house was struck by lightning this morning in the Saddlebrooke area. These storms are producing lightning and flooding concerns, please stay safe! #CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/fJAzIV0LRK — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) July 14, 2021

There was no information about injuries.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

