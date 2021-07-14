FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered storm chances continue through next week. Today, we have a flash flood watch in place until 11PM. The storms that develop will be slow moving and produce heavy rain. Temperatures stay below average in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the low 90s. Mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 94. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 95.

