Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through tonight!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered storm chances continue through next week. Today, we have a flash flood watch in place until 11PM. The storms that develop will be slow moving and produce heavy rain. Temperatures stay below average in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the low 90s. Mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 94. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 95.

