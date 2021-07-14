Grand Canyon National Park announces shuttle bus schedule changes for summer, fall

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grand Canyon National Park visitors soon will see changes in shuttle bus operations. The following changes will begin Saturday, July 17, and be in place through Nov. 30.

All buses and shuttle operations are still modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Modified buses carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place, including:

Face masks/coverings are required on the bus; passengers must have their own face masks/coverings.

Visitors will need to enter and exit through the rear door only.

Hand sanitizer is available.

Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line.

Buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance.

Key shuttle updates:

The Village Route (Blue Route) will operate from 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

The Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will run to all locations, including westbound to the Yavapai Geology Museum.

The Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate during 2021.

The Visitor Center-Hermit Road Express Bus will operate from 12 p.m.-8 p.m., every 15 minutes. This route takes people directly from the Visitor Center to Hermit Road and vice versa. This route will run through Sept. 10.

The Hikers’ Express Bus, which starts at the Bright Angel Lodge, then travels to the Backcountry Office, the Visitor Center, and the South Kaibab trailhead will operate at the following times:

July through August - begins at 4, 5, and 6 a.m.

September - begins at 5, 6, and 7 a.m.

October - begins at 6, 7, and 8 a.m.

November - begins at 7, 8, and 9 a.m.

Additional shuttle bus information is available at: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.