Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Grand Canyon National Park announces shuttle bus schedule changes for summer, fall

All Grand Canyon National Park buses and shuttle operations are modified to meet COVID-19...
All Grand Canyon National Park buses and shuttle operations are modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines.(National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grand Canyon National Park visitors soon will see changes in shuttle bus operations. The following changes will begin Saturday, July 17, and be in place through Nov. 30.

All buses and shuttle operations are still modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Modified buses carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place, including:

  • Face masks/coverings are required on the bus; passengers must have their own face masks/coverings.
  • Visitors will need to enter and exit through the rear door only.
  • Hand sanitizer is available.
  • Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line.
  • Buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance.

Key shuttle updates:

  • The Village Route (Blue Route) will operate from 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • The Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) and the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset.
  • The Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) will run to all locations, including westbound to the Yavapai Geology Museum.
  • The Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate during 2021.

The Visitor Center-Hermit Road Express Bus will operate from 12 p.m.-8 p.m., every 15 minutes. This route takes people directly from the Visitor Center to Hermit Road and vice versa. This route will run through Sept. 10.

The Hikers’ Express Bus, which starts at the Bright Angel Lodge, then travels to the Backcountry Office, the Visitor Center, and the South Kaibab trailhead will operate at the following times:

  • July through August - begins at 4, 5, and 6 a.m.
  • September - begins at 5, 6, and 7 a.m.
  • October - begins at 6, 7, and 8 a.m.
  • November - begins at 7, 8, and 9 a.m.

Additional shuttle bus information is available at: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
Two dead after shooting at Sierra Vista restaurant
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Man dies following shooting in east Tucson
First responders from the Northwest Fire District rescued the driver from this truck stuck in a...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m.; West Speedway Boulevard closed because of downed power lines
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
Of the total funding for Arizona State Parks, $20 million will support capital improvements.
Arizona State Parks and Trails receives federal funding to encourage Arizona visitation