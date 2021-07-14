Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man charged after fatal bicycle crash in Tucson

Nicolas Tope
Nicolas Tope(Pima County Jail)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly ran over and killed a cyclist while intoxicated, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Nicolas Daniel Jesse Tope, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

The TPD said officers were called before 5 a.m. to the 4500 block of East Grant Road after they got reports of a crash between a bicycle and a 2019 white Kia Rio. When officers got there, they said they found 56-year-old John Winston Abbey suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Medics treated Abbey at the scene before they took him to Banner University Medical Center.

Officers also allegedly found that Tope, the driver, had left the scene. Police later located him near East Grant Road and North Columbus Boulevard and determined he was “impaired.”

Police said they discovered through the investigation that Abbey was riding his bicycle west on East Grant Road, and had just passed North Swan Road, when Tope, also headed west, crashed the Kia into him.

During the investigation, Abbey succumbed to his injuries.

Tope was booked into the Pima County Jail with bond not yet set.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Man facing charges in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
Flash flood watch for most of southern Arizona through 11 p.m. Thursday
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
The replicas in the "Wild Animal Zone" are "tactile," the center said.
Intermountain Sensory Park getting equipment for new section
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting
Crews from the Golder Ranch Fire District rescued a man and his two daughters from the top of...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Golder Ranch crews save man, daughters from floodwaters