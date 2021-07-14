Man dies following shooting in east Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 6 a.m. on East Broadway Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Frank Magos with TPD, east side officers found a man in the parking lot of 8880 East Broadway with gunshot wounds. Officers performed first aid procedures until Tucson Fire arrived.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.