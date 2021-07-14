Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man dies following shooting in east Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 6 a.m. on East Broadway Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Frank Magos with TPD, east side officers found a man in the parking lot of 8880 East Broadway with gunshot wounds. Officers performed first aid procedures until Tucson Fire arrived.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
Two dead after shooting at Sierra Vista restaurant
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 12:30 p.m.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

There were no injuries reported after a house was struck by lightning in Saddlebrooke on...
Firefighters extinguish lightning-sparked house fire in Saddlebrooke
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 12:30 p.m.
First responders from the Northwest Fire District rescued the driver from this truck stuck in a...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m.; West Speedway Boulevard closed because of downed power lines
All Grand Canyon National Park buses and shuttle operations are modified to meet COVID-19...
Grand Canyon National Park announces shuttle bus schedule changes for summer, fall