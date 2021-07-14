Mesa officer rescues kitten from storm drain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Mesa Police Department has a new friend after an officer recently made a rescue from a storm drain.

Mesa police tweeted Tuesday that canine officer Heather Kennedy climbed into a storm drain to rescue a kitten after residents flagged her down and told her the cat had been trapped there for three days.

“She actually called for a backup officer so that she could take off her ballistic vest and duty belt to slide into the storm drain!” Mesa police spokesperson Brandi George said in an email.

George said Kennedy took the kitten to a veterinary clinic, where she found “the outcome was not favorable” at the humane society. Kennedy then took the Kitten, who she named Lucian, home and is keeping him as a pet.

Lucian is doing “phenomenal” and eats a lot, George said.

Mesa police canine Hasso has found “a new BFF” in the kitten, police said.

An attempt Tuesday to reach Mesa police for the kitten’s name and other details was not immediately successful.

K9 Officer Kennedy climbed into a storm drain to rescue a stranded kitten after being flagged down by residents who told her the kitten had been trapped for 3 days! It looks like K9 Officer Hasso has a new BFF! 🐕💙🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/o8ES7wnkgS — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.