Monsoon storms leave neighborhoods damaged around Southern Arizona

By Megan McNeil
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Monsoon storms over Monday left a mess for Southern Arizona Tuesday.

Anjelica Graves and her dad, Floyd Graves, are cutting up and packing up their beautiful palo verde’s limb that was knocked off during the monsoon storm. In the heat of the summer, it is no easy task, but it’s an emotionally hard one too.

“She died 9 years ago of leukemia,” said Graves.

This desert museum palo verde is special. They planted it after Graves’ sister died, leaving behind two small children. It is green like her sister’s eyes and beautiful like a soul you love and lost. Waking up to the damage in the morning was a little somber.

“It was a little emotional,” said Graves. “Thank goodness my dad has a sense of humor. He was like, ‘babe, it just needed a trim.’”

Their neighborhood around also peppered with downed trees, some even tossed into neighbors’ yards. All around Tucson, uprooted trees and storm damage kept city crews busy. The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said after 8 a.m. Tuesday, they received 14 calls and emails for storm related damage. That number does not include 911 calls overnight.

“Even with the impending storms in the forecast, crews are monitoring that,” said Erica Frazelle, spokesperson for TDOT.

The risk for floods and more damage is likely as monsoon season hits in full swing. TDOT said they are asking for the public’s help. They said to turn around if there is a flooded area—it’s not worth it. TDOT said if you see debris in the right of way and it needs to be cleared, to please contact them at 520-791-3154 or by email at TDOTconcerns@tucsonaz.gov.

