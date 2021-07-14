Outage leaves nearly 2,000 TEP customers without electricity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A power outage on Tucson’s west side affected about 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers Wednesday morning, July 14.

According to initial information from TEP, the outage boundaries were south of Ina Road on the north and Anklam Road on the south, between Wade Road on the west and Greasewood Road on the east.

Power was restored to the area at about 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.