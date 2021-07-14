Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Outage leaves nearly 2,000 TEP customers without electricity

About 2,000 TEP customers are without power on Tucson's west side Wednesday, July 14.
About 2,000 TEP customers were without power on Tucson's west side Wednesday, July 14.(TEP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A power outage on Tucson’s west side affected about 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers Wednesday morning, July 14.

According to initial information from TEP, the outage boundaries were south of Ina Road on the north and Anklam Road on the south, between Wade Road on the west and Greasewood Road on the east.

Power was restored to the area at about 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
Two dead after shooting at Sierra Vista restaurant
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

First responders from the Northwest Fire District rescued the driver from this truck stuck in a...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m.; West Speedway Boulevard closed because of downed power lines
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 14th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through tonight!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 14th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 14th