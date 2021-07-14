Advertise
STORM LIVE BLOG: Golder Ranch crews save man, daughters from floodwaters

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful storm that passed through the Tucson area early Wednesday, July 14, resulted in power outages, downed power lines and stranded drivers.

Pima County road closures

Crews from Golder Ranch Fire rescued a man and his two daughters from their vehicle after it was swept away by quick-moving water.

Golder Ranch said no one was hurt.

First responders from Northwest Fire District helped a driver out of a car that had become stuck in high water on Grier Road, near Sandario Road.

A power outage briefly left about 1,000 midtown Tucson Electric Power customers without electricity. The preliminary boundaries of the outage were between Fort Lowell and Grant roads and Campbell Avenue and Dodge Boulevard.

TEP crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

Power was restored before 10:45 a.m.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says West Speedway Boulevard is closed between Coral Bells Drive and North Indigo Drive, where multiple lines are down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

TEP separately reported an outage in the area affecting more than 500 customers, but as of 9:50 a.m. had not yet reported a cause for the outage.

Power was restored to the area before 11:30 a.m.

Crews from the Northwest Fire District had to rescue a driver from his truck after it became stuck in a wash crossing near Silverbell Road and Sweetwater Drive.

A power outage left about 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on Tucson’s west side without electricity until about 9 a.m.

TEP has not confirmed what the cause of the outage was.

Firefighters from Golder Ranch were also called to Saddlebrooke to extinguish a fire at a house that had been struck by lightning.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

We would love to see your monsoon photos and video. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

