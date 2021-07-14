STORM LIVE BLOG: Golder Ranch crews save man, daughters from floodwaters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful storm that passed through the Tucson area early Wednesday, July 14, resulted in power outages, downed power lines and stranded drivers.

Crews from Golder Ranch Fire rescued a man and his two daughters from their vehicle after it was swept away by quick-moving water.

Golder Ranch said no one was hurt.

Your @GRFDAZ firefighters had a busy morning! Along with the lightning strike to the house, they safely rescued a man and his two daughters from the roof of their vehicle after it was swept away in fast moving water. So thankful that no one was hurt and everyone went home safe! pic.twitter.com/A9vwm5CzXC — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) July 14, 2021

First responders from Northwest Fire District helped a driver out of a car that had become stuck in high water on Grier Road, near Sandario Road.

Capt. Holt & EN336 just helped another driver out of their vehicle after getting stuck on Grier Rd, near Sandario. Please be careful out there! Find a detour. #azwx #monsoon pic.twitter.com/PicVBtMUkd — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 14, 2021

A power outage briefly left about 1,000 midtown Tucson Electric Power customers without electricity. The preliminary boundaries of the outage were between Fort Lowell and Grant roads and Campbell Avenue and Dodge Boulevard.

TEP crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

Power was restored before 10:45 a.m.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says West Speedway Boulevard is closed between Coral Bells Drive and North Indigo Drive, where multiple lines are down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

TEP separately reported an outage in the area affecting more than 500 customers, but as of 9:50 a.m. had not yet reported a cause for the outage.

Power was restored to the area before 11:30 a.m.

Crews from the Northwest Fire District had to rescue a driver from his truck after it became stuck in a wash crossing near Silverbell Road and Sweetwater Drive.

Crews were able to get a driver to safety after his truck got stuck off Silverbell & Sweetwater Dr this morning.



It doesn’t matter what kind of vehicle you have - please, turn around. Find a detour instead of driving into dangerous situation. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nmgdQPiUdp — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 14, 2021

A power outage left about 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on Tucson’s west side without electricity until about 9 a.m.

TEP has not confirmed what the cause of the outage was.

Firefighters from Golder Ranch were also called to Saddlebrooke to extinguish a fire at a house that had been struck by lightning.

Your @GRFDAZ firefighters quickly contained a small fire in a home after the house was struck by lightning this morning in the Saddlebrooke area. These storms are producing lightning and flooding concerns, please stay safe! #CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/fJAzIV0LRK — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) July 14, 2021

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

We would love to see your monsoon photos and video. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.