STORM LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m.; West Speedway Boulevard closed because of downed power lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful storm that passed through the Tucson area on Wednesday morning, July 14, has resulted in power outages, downed power lines and stranded drivers.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning for portions of Pima County through 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The areas included in the warning are Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Casa Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Saguaro National Park West, Three Points, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says West Speedway Boulevard is closed between Coral Bells Drive and North Indigo Drive, where multiple lines are down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Crews from the Northwest Fire District had to rescue a driver from his truck after it became stuck in mud at a wash crossing near Silverbell Road and Sweetwater Drive.

Crews were able to get a driver to safety after his truck got stuck off Silverbell & Sweetwater Dr this morning.



A power outage left about 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on Tucson’s west side without electricity until about 9 a.m.

TEP has not confirmed what the cause of the outage was.

Firefighters from Golder Ranch Fire District were called to Saddlebrooke to extinguish a fire at a house that had been struck by lightning.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

