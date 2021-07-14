Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

STORM LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m.; West Speedway Boulevard closed because of downed power lines

First responders from the Northwest Fire District rescued the driver from this truck stuck in a...
First responders from the Northwest Fire District rescued the driver from this truck stuck in a wash crossing near Silverbell Road and Sweetwater Drive on Wednesday morning, July 14.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful storm that passed through the Tucson area on Wednesday morning, July 14, has resulted in power outages, downed power lines and stranded drivers.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning for portions of Pima County through 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The areas included in the warning are Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Casa Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Saguaro National Park West, Three Points, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

You can check on weather alerts at https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/ or by downloading the KOLD First Alert Weather app for Android and Apple devices.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says West Speedway Boulevard is closed between Coral Bells Drive and North Indigo Drive, where multiple lines are down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Crews from the Northwest Fire District had to rescue a driver from his truck after it became stuck in mud at a wash crossing near Silverbell Road and Sweetwater Drive.

A power outage left about 2,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on Tucson’s west side without electricity until about 9 a.m.

TEP has not confirmed what the cause of the outage was.

Firefighters from Golder Ranch Fire District were called to Saddlebrooke to extinguish a fire at a house that had been struck by lightning.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

We would love to see your monsoon photos and video. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Authorities responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 13.
Two dead after shooting at Sierra Vista restaurant
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Thursday, July 15 because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for Pima County through 1:30 p.m.
About 2,000 TEP customers were without power on Tucson's west side Wednesday, July 14.
Outage leaves nearly 2,000 TEP customers without electricity
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 14th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through tonight!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 14th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 14th