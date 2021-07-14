Advertise
Man facing charges in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista

Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 14.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a double fatal shooting outside a Sierra Vista restaurant late Tuesday, July 13.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Devon Neff, 21, has been arrested on two counts of second-degree murder.

The SVPD said Neff admitted to fatally shooting two people outside the restaurant on Fry Boulevard, but claimed it was self-defense.

The victims, a man and woman, have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD Det. Paul Youman at 520-452-7500.

