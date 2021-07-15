Advertise
$18.5 million investment announced for Tucson International Airport

Source: (Tucson International Airport)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced Thursday an $18.5 million investment into Tucson International Airport’s infrastructure and security.

The federal grant funding will help further fund the Airfield Safety Enhancement project, the airport’s largest project in its history. The project seeks to add a second full-length runway which will allow more commercial flights to take off from Tucson.

The funding will also benefit the Arizona Air Guard which uses the airport for its mission.

“Tucson International Airport is an economic hub for southern Arizona and neighbor to the 162nd Wing of the Arizona Air National,” Kelly said. “These funds will expand the airport’s capacity and create jobs in southern Arizona.”

With these funds, senators Sinema and Kelly hope to improve and strengthen Tucson International Airport’s infrastructure, aviation safety and security.

