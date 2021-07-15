El Paso Gas Road closed after wreck in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police shut down El Paso Gas Road on the afternoon of Thursday, July 15 after, they say, two cars crashed there.

Marana police said the wreck was “serious” and happened near the intersection of El Paso Gas Road and West Avra Valley Road.

Police said the road between Garvey Road and and the 14500 block of West Avra Valley Road will be closed for a few hours while they investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

