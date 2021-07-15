FACT FINDERS: Work From Home Pay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many people are asking questions about work from home and their pay. Specifically, can your boss pay you less to do the same job if you decide to work from home?

In general, employers cannot cut any one person’s pay to do the same job but from home. That’s according to Debora Verdier with the Cavanagh Law Firm.

However, she says if your company decides a category of employees should be paid less because they are working remotely, then they may do that. That is, unless there is a union or employment contract involved. All that said Verdier sees another issue.

”What we’re seeing more is kind of the flip-side which is should there be any type of additional compensation for, for example, the employee’s use of their internet, their personal internet, or their personal phone or anything like that?” she asked.

She went on to say remote work can be such a big savings to employers they might consider whether to pay people who work from home a higher amount. At the end of the day, she says remote work can be a big benefit to both parties. Bottom line, as long as the employer is not paying people in a discriminatory manner, then she says there should not be a problem.

